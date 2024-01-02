Turkish blind judoka makes waves in para judo

Ece Çelik – EDİRNE
Facing challenges head-on, blind judoka Ecem Taşın Çavdar has been making waves in the world of para judo as she ranked second globally in the visually impaired 48-kilogram category and is now eyeing a gold medal on the Olympic stage.

Çavdar's life took a turn at the age of 18 following her father's death, which led to her losing her sight over grief. Reflecting on her journey, Çavdar stated, "I lost my father, which led to a deterioration in my health, and I lost 70 percent of my vision. For six to seven months, I fell into a deep depression. Judo became my lifeline."

Initially in denial about her disability, she soon became an active member of the visually impaired community. Recalling her struggles adapting to a new lifestyle, she emphasized the satisfaction of overcoming hurdles. Determined to overcome her challenges, she began participating in judo training during this challenging period, eventually earning a spot at Trakya University's School of Physical Education and Sports with the guidance of a supportive coach.

Selected for the national team while living in Edirne, Çavdar pledged to become a strong woman with goals. Her resilience and dedication propelled her to victories in world and Grand Prix championships. Notably, Çavdar secured a bronze medal for Türkiye at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Despite a setback at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where a knee injury temporarily derailed her career, Çavdar bounced back, winning silver at the world championships shortly after resuming training.

Çavdar remains steadfast in her pursuit of glory. "I am currently the second-ranked athlete in the visually impaired world rankings in the 48-kilogram category. In reality, these achievements are not crucial for me; I am entirely focused on the 2024 Paris Olympics. My goal is the gold medal."

