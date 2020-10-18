Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish basketball head coach in France, Erman Kunter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.

"My father's COVID-19 test made this morning in France was positive! But thank God he is not showing any symptom now and he is well," Kunter's daughter Roksan said on Twitter.

Roksan, 33, is one of the famed sports journalists in Turkey.

A former basketball player, Kunter, 64, currently coaches French club Cholet Basket, a team from western Pays de la Loire region.

While he was in France, Kunter coached Cholet Basket, ASVEL and Le Mans.

He won the 2010 French league title with Cholet Basket.

Kunter was the Turkish national team head coach in the 1999 European Basketball Championship in France -- widely known as the EuroBasket 1999. Turkey reached the quarterfinals in this tournament.

He acquired French passport in 2010 to have dual citizenship.