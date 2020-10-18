Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

  • October 18 2020 10:37:00

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

A Turkish basketball head coach in France, Erman Kunter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.

"My father's COVID-19 test made this morning in France was positive! But thank God he is not showing any symptom now and he is well," Kunter's daughter Roksan said on Twitter.

Roksan, 33, is one of the famed sports journalists in Turkey.

A former basketball player, Kunter, 64, currently coaches French club Cholet Basket, a team from western Pays de la Loire region.

While he was in France, Kunter coached Cholet Basket, ASVEL and Le Mans.

He won the 2010 French league title with Cholet Basket.

Kunter was the Turkish national team head coach in the 1999 European Basketball Championship in France -- widely known as the EuroBasket 1999. Turkey reached the quarterfinals in this tournament.

He acquired French passport in 2010 to have dual citizenship.

MOST POPULAR

  1. On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

    On ship, Turkish leader announces 85 bln cubic metres of additional gas find

  2. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  3. Urartian speaker quits job in castle

    Urartian speaker quits job in castle

  4. Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

    Virus cases rise in some provinces including Istanbul, Bursa: Minister

  5. Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election

    Turkish Cypriots to determine leader in neck-and-neck election
Recommended
Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal

Turkish motorcycle racer Razgatlıoğlu wins in Portugal
Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor

Süper Lig match delayed due to COVID-19 cases at Hatayspor
Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal

Slovenia honors Turkish skier with selflessness medal
English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests

English football club gives saplings to Turkish forests
Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia

Turkey fight back to earn 2-2 draw against Serbia
Anadolu Efes gets seasons first EuroLeague win

Anadolu Efes gets season's first EuroLeague win
WORLD UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

UN arms embargoes on Iran expire despite US objections

A decade-long U.N. arms embargo on Iran that barred it from purchasing foreign weapons like tanks and fighter jets expired on Oct. 18 as planned under its nuclear deal with world powers, despite objections from the United States.
ECONOMY Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households needs for 25 years

Black Sea gas could meet 14 mln households' needs for 25 years

Turkey's giant natural gas discovery in the Black Sea revised to 405 billion cubic meters (bcm) with the new 85 bcm of reserves in the Sakarya gas field taken into account could meet 100 percent of the natural gas consumption of 14 million Turkish households for about 25 years.
SPORTS Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

Turkish basketball coach Kunter tests COVID-19 positive

A Turkish basketball head coach in France, Erman Kunter tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 17.