Turkish baker supports French hospital by baking bread

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish-origin baker and his family bake bread and take them to health personnel in the French city of Mulhouse to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family appealed to Emile Muller Hospital in the city to help its personnel, and the request was accepted, the baker, Faruk Beyaz, said.

They currently bake 150 loaves of bread and bakery products daily for the hospital.

He noted that a person from his family, Beytullah Beyaz, was positive for the virus and recovered after receiving treatment in the same hospital.

It is believed that Mulhouse is the first city the new type of coronavirus first entered in the country.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had acknowledged that the virus spread from rites held at the Evangelical Church in Mulhouse last month.

The virus, known as COVID-19, has so far infected 40,751 people, and claimed 2,606 lives in France.