Turkish baker supports French hospital by baking bread

  • March 31 2020 10:42:00

Turkish baker supports French hospital by baking bread

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish baker supports French hospital by baking bread

Alamy Photo

A Turkish-origin baker and his family bake bread and take them to health personnel in the French city of Mulhouse to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The family appealed to Emile Muller Hospital in the city to help its personnel, and the request was accepted, the baker, Faruk Beyaz, said.

They currently bake 150 loaves of bread and bakery products daily for the hospital.

He noted that a person from his family, Beytullah Beyaz, was positive for the virus and recovered after receiving treatment in the same hospital.

It is believed that Mulhouse is the first city the new type of coronavirus first entered in the country.

French Health Minister Olivier Veran had acknowledged that the virus spread from rites held at the Evangelical Church in Mulhouse last month.

The virus, known as COVID-19, has so far infected 40,751 people, and claimed 2,606 lives in France.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

    Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

  2. 1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

    1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

  3. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  4. This crisis will produce a new world

    This crisis will produce a new world

  5. Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed

    Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed
Recommended
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during virus shutdown

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during virus shutdown
Online auction sells masterpieces

Online auction sells masterpieces
Interest in propolis increases amid virus outbreak

Interest in propolis increases amid virus outbreak 
Anatolian women’s carpet design motifs researched, registered

Anatolian women’s carpet design motifs researched, registered
Sesame Workshop enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing

Sesame Workshop enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
Marathon runner dazzles viewers on TV

Marathon runner dazzles viewers on TV
WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.