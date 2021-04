Turkish, Bahraini foreign ministers talk over phone

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Alamy Photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on April 4 spoke to his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, said diplomatic sources.

The two top diplomats discussed Turkish-Bahraini ties as well as possible mutual visits during the conversation, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.