Turkish, Azerbaijani soldiers mark Eid al-Adha

BAKU-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Azerbaijani soldiers participating in joint military exercises marked Eid al-Adha on July 31 with an event, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said.



Eid messages of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov were read at the event.

The aerial exercises are projected to continue until Aug. 10, while land forces' drills will end on Aug. 5.



The exercises come on the heels of an Armenian attack on Azerbaijani troops in the northwestern Tovuz border region. At least 11 Azerbaijani soldiers – including a major general and a colonel – were killed.



Azerbaijan accused Armenia of “provocation,” with Ankara throwing its weight behind Baku, and warning Yerevan that it would not hesitate to stand against any kind of attack on its eastern neighbor.