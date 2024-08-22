Turkish army develops remote command system for military dogs

BURSA
The Turkish military has begun integrating a cutting-edge remote command and control system into their operations, utilizing specially trained dogs to assist soldiers in high-risk environments.

The system, designed to enhance both the safety and efficiency of military personnel, is currently being tested and refined.

Developed specifically for the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), the system will be equipped on dogs trained at a military veterinary training center in the western province of Bursa.

The dogs, primarily Belgian Malinois, German Shepherds and Labradors, undergo rigorous training in eight specialized fields, including bomb detection, mine clearance, narcotics, body search, search and rescue, reconnaissance, patrolling and tracking.

After approximately 20 months of intensive preparation, the dogs are deployed in both domestic and international operations, playing a vital role in counter-terrorism efforts.

In a demonstration of the system’s capabilities, a three-year-old Belgian Malinois named “Parka” was equipped with the device during a cave and tunnel training exercise. Parka successfully neutralized a simulated threat, with the TAF personnel monitoring the dog’s movements via a live feed from a camera.

“This system is designed to be placed on reconnaissance, mine search and bomb search dogs during search and scanning activities, allowing personnel to better guide their dogs in dangerous or risky situations and contribute to the operation,” explained Veterinary Captain Serkan Özgen.

The system, still undergoing research and development to enhance its features, is expected to be mass-produced and included in the TAF’s inventory after necessary improvements. The equipment includes a special vest, camera, goggles and helmet, provides real-time visual feedback from the dogs’ perspective.

Additionally, the dogs are equipped with a special headset that allows them to receive commands remotely, ensuring they can safely return to their handlers if a situation becomes too dangerous.

Türkiye rebuffs allegations of misallocation of EU funds
