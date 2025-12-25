Aselsan set to wrap up 2025 with record export contracts

ANKARA

Leading Turkish defense firm Aselsan is set to close 2025 with record-breaking export achievements worth over $2 billion.

Having ranked 42nd on the Defense News Top 100 list, Aselsan aims to break into the top 30 by expanding high value-added exports, supported by a growing portfolio of international orders that has strengthened its global profile.

Aselsan signed various contracts this year, generating $1.4 billion in outstanding orders from international sales. This figure marked a 171 percent surge versus the same period last year.

As of the end of September, export contracts accounted for 14.2 percent of Aselsan’s total outstanding orders.

Aselsan’s overseas business has risen steadily since 2021 — increasing from $267 million in 2021 to $415 million in 2022, $601 million in 2023, and a little over $1 billion in 2024.

The company’s strong performance during the first nine months of 2025 continued for the rest of the year, as the firm signed export contracts worth $564 million outside of the balance sheet period.

Aselsan has also signed a $410 million export contract with Poland for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems. The deal became one of the company’s largest single overseas sales.

Aselsan is working towards boosting the share of exports in its outstanding orders from 8-10 percent in 2020-2022 to 20-25 percent in the medium term.

While Aselsan’s export contracts in 2015-2019 were largely focused on radios, electro-optics and spare parts, its export portfolio diversified in 2020-2023, with UAV payloads and smart munitions taking center stage.

In 2024-2025, the value added by its exports increased further with products in electronic warfare, air defense and modernization.

Europe and NATO member states have emerged as the fastest-growing export markets for Aselsan in recent years.