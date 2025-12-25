Aselsan set to wrap up 2025 with record export contracts

Aselsan set to wrap up 2025 with record export contracts

ANKARA
Aselsan set to wrap up 2025 with record export contracts

Leading Turkish defense firm Aselsan is set to close 2025 with record-breaking export achievements worth over $2 billion.

Having ranked 42nd on the Defense News Top 100 list, Aselsan aims to break into the top 30 by expanding high value-added exports, supported by a growing portfolio of international orders that has strengthened its global profile.

Aselsan signed various contracts this year, generating $1.4 billion in outstanding orders from international sales. This figure marked a 171 percent surge versus the same period last year.

As of the end of September, export contracts accounted for 14.2 percent of Aselsan’s total outstanding orders.

Aselsan’s overseas business has risen steadily since 2021 — increasing from $267 million in 2021 to $415 million in 2022, $601 million in 2023, and a little over $1 billion in 2024.

The company’s strong performance during the first nine months of 2025 continued for the rest of the year, as the firm signed export contracts worth $564 million outside of the balance sheet period.

Aselsan has also signed a $410 million export contract with Poland for the direct sale of electronic warfare systems. The deal became one of the company’s largest single overseas sales.

Aselsan is working towards boosting the share of exports in its outstanding orders from 8-10 percent in 2020-2022 to 20-25 percent in the medium term.

While Aselsan’s export contracts in 2015-2019 were largely focused on radios, electro-optics and spare parts, its export portfolio diversified in 2020-2023, with UAV payloads and smart munitions taking center stage.

In 2024-2025, the value added by its exports increased further with products in electronic warfare, air defense and modernization.

Europe and NATO member states have emerged as the fastest-growing export markets for Aselsan in recent years.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

    Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

  2. Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

    Türkiye seeks ceasefire in Sudan, supports its territorial integrity: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

    Türkiye begins parole for thousands under new judicial reform

  4. Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

    Erdoğan hails economic impact of Turkish diaspora

  5. SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources

    SDF’s attacks threaten negotiations with Damascus: Defense sources
Recommended
Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market
Business morale and capacity utilization edge up in December

Business morale and capacity utilization edge up in December
US probing difficulty unlocking Tesla doors after accidents

US probing difficulty unlocking Tesla doors after accidents
Nvidia expands AI empire with Groq talent grab

Nvidia expands AI empire with Groq talent grab
The European laws curbing big tech... and irking Trump

The European laws curbing big tech... and irking Trump
Turkcell, Google Cloud to build hyperscale data centers in Türkiye

Turkcell, Google Cloud to build hyperscale data centers in Türkiye
Turkish exports to Syria surge 54 percent to $3 billion in 2025

Turkish exports to Syria surge 54 percent to $3 billion in 2025
WORLD Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has welcomed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks on advancing the normalization process between Ankara and Yerevan, state media reported on Thursday.

ECONOMY Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

Türkiye becomes MediaMarkt’s second-largest market

MediaMarkt has elevated Türkiye to its second-largest market globally, following Germany, as the country’s technology retail sector continues to outperform international averages in 2025.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray finished the first half of the Süper Lig season atop the standings thanks to a 3-0 win over Kasımpaşa on Dec. 21 night as Mauro Icardi became the club’s all-time leading foreign scorer.  
﻿