Istanbul’s historic Rami Library welcomes over 2.3 mln visitors this year

ISTANBUL
Istanbul’s historic Rami Library, which redefines the modern library experience, has emerged as a powerhouse of culture, drawing a staggering 2.3 million visitors and hosting nearly 2,770 events this year, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy has announced.

"In 2025, we didn’t just work in the fields of culture, arts, and tourism — we left a lasting legacy. Once a historic barrack and now one of the world’s premier cultural centers, the Rami Library remained one of Istanbul’s and Türkiye’s most vibrant cultural landmarks throughout the year,” Ersoy said in a statement shared on social media.

Converted from a historic Ottoman-era military barracks, the Rami Library has become a major public space where literature, art and community life intersect.

Ersoy said the site now functions not only as a library but as a “living cultural ecosystem,” offering programs ranging from exhibitions and talks to reading initiatives and workshops for visitors of all ages.

Located on Istanbul’s European side, the Rami Library is the largest library in Türkiye and among the largest in Europe.

It spans 36,000 square meters of indoor space and is designed as a campus-style complex with 24-hour free study and reading halls, individual and group work areas, sections for children and adults and facilities accessible to people with disabilities.

It also features a 51,000-square-meter garden that includes amphitheaters, outdoor reading areas, exhibition spaces and children’s playgrounds.

Visitors are welcomed with amenities such as free tea, seasonal soups and designated reading corners.

Armenia welcomes Turkish president’s remarks on advancing normalization
