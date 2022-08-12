Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone 'more than 500 times'

  • August 12 2022 10:32:00

Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone 'more than 500 times'

ANKARA
Turkish, Armenian officials talk over phone more than 500 times

As part of the normalization process between Türkiye and Armenia, the officials of the two countries will meet in September to exchange views on technical issues, the daily Hürriyet reported.

Officials from the ministries of transport, trade and foreign affairs of the two countries will discuss the technical aspects of the steps taken within the scope of the normalization process, according to sources.

After the last meeting of Special Representatives Ambassador Serdar Kılıç and Deputy Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan in Vienna on July 1, an agreement was reached to launch direct air cargo transportation between the two countries and to open the land border to third country citizens. Within the framework of this agreement, it is planned to discuss the steps to be taken by the technical delegations and to draw up a road map.

Kılıç and Rubinyan, met once in Moscow and three times in Vienna, while the two have talked on the phone more than 500 times to date, according to the sources.

Türkiye and Armenia have not established diplomatic ties since the early 1990s after the latter gained independence. Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories in Nagorno-Karabakh was the primary reason for Türkiye’s sealing of the borders with Armenia and not establishing normal ties with it.

The normalization process aims to allow the establishment of diplomatic ties, the opening of sealed borders, and starting of economic, trade and transportation projects between the two nations. As part of the confidence-building measures, Türkiye and Armenia resumed charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, while Armenia lifted an embargo on Turkish goods.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mizroyan came to Türkiye in March to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, where he held a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
MOST POPULAR

  1. Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

    Singapore trims 2022 growth forecast

  2. Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

    Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

  3. Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

    Turkish experts warn against anti-vaxxer claims

  4. Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant

    UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant
Recommended
Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA

Türkiye contributes efforts for solution in Syria: MFA
Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu

Finland, Sweden, Türkiye to meet soon for NATO bid: FM Çavuşoğlu
Erdoğan hails strategic partnership with Slovenia

Erdoğan hails strategic partnership with Slovenia
First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN

First Ukrainian wheat shipments expected next week: UN
President Erdoğan meets Albania’s Edi Rama

President Erdoğan meets Albania’s Edi Rama
Outgoing Dutch diplomat’s farewell video attracts attention

Outgoing Dutch diplomat’s farewell video attracts attention
WORLD Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Trump calls for ‘immediate’ release of Mar-a-Lago warrant

Former President Donald Trump called late Thursday for the “immediate” release of the federal warrant the FBI used to search his Florida estate, hours after the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland citing the “substantial public interest in this matter.”

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines posts $737 mln profit in first half

Turkish Airlines has posted a net income of $737 million in the first half of 2022 with revenues in the second quarter exceeding the levels in 2019.
SPORTS 5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

5th Islamic Solidarity Games kicks off with Turkish athletes shining

The fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, hosting some 4,200 international athletes coming to the Central Anatolian province, has started in Konya, while the Turkish team has bagged 40 medals.