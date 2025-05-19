Turkish ambassador to Malta passes away at 50

ANKARA

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Valetta, Erdeniz Şen, lost his life in the capital Ankara at the age of 50, following a period of medical treatment, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on May 19.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Erdeniz Şen on May 19, 2025, a valued member of our community who represented our country as the ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Malta,” the statement said.

The statement noted that Şen’s funeral is scheduled to take place on May 19 in the Turkish capital.

He had served in the Foreign Ministry since 1996. Serving as Türkiye’s Ambassador to Malta since February 2023, Şen had been undergoing treatment in Ankara for some time, the ministry said without disclosing his illness.

Born in Ankara in 1974, Şen graduated from the Ankara University’s Political Science Faculty in 1996. The same year, he began his career at the Foreign Ministry, where he held various positions over the years.

His overseas posts included assignments at the Turkish Embassies in Bahrain, Rome and Washington, and he also served as Türkiye’s consul general in Toronto.