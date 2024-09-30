Turkish ambassador to Baghdad visit Mosul

Turkish ambassador to Baghdad visit Mosul

MOSUL
Turkish ambassador to Baghdad visit Mosul

Türkiye’s Ambassador to Baghdad,Anıl Bora İnan has paid a visit to the Iraqi city of Mosul and hold talks with the governor, deliberating on Türkiye-Iraq relations and the city's developmental trajectory.

As part of Mosul's revitalization, İnan visited key projects involving Turkish enterprises, including a hospital and airport, closely observing the progress of ongoing works.

During his visit, İnan also toured the historic Nuri Mosque, which had been ravaged by the terrorist organization ISIL and has been under restoration for the past five years, along with the district housing churches and cultural centers in the old Mosul area.

İnan further held consultations with the Mosul branch of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC), assessing the situation of the Turkmen community in the city.

In a joint press briefing held at the Mosul Governorate, both Ambassador İnan and Governor Abdulkadir al-Dehil, expressed positive outcomes of the meeting.

İnan remarked that it was his first visit to Mosul since assuming his post in Baghdad in June. He highlighted the discussions surrounding the potential contributions to Mosul's development, with representatives from the Turkish ministries.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the governor to visit Türkiye, reiterating Ankara’s longstanding support for Mosul and its people,” not only in the past but also moving forward, with a focus on fostering stability, development and prosperity in the region.”

The governor, for his part, voiced deep appreciation for the ambassador’s visit and underlined the cultural, social and shared values that bind Iraq and Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

    Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

  2. Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

    Biden defends gov’t response to Hurricane Helene

  3. Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

    Seoul warns North of 'regime end' if it uses nukes

  4. Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

    Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

  5. Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon

    Türkiye urges Israel to withdraw troops from Lebanon
Recommended
Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza

Erdoğan urges UN to recommend use of force for Gaza
Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties

Turkish, Venezuelan VPs discuss bilateral ties
100th anniversary of Japan-Türkiye relations celebrated with Marmaray event

100th anniversary of Japan-Türkiye relations celebrated with Marmaray event
Türkiye does not interfere in other countries internal affairs, official says

Türkiye does not interfere in other countries' internal affairs, official says
First lady wraps up New York visit, promotes cultural diplomacy

First lady wraps up New York visit, promotes cultural diplomacy
Parliament speaker slams Netanyahu for fake maps in UN address

Parliament speaker slams Netanyahu for 'fake maps' in UN address
WORLD Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany arrests Chinese accused of spying

Germany has announced the arrest of a Chinese woman accused of spying on the country's defense industry while working in a logistics company.

ECONOMY Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.9 percent in September

The pace of monthly growth in retail prices in Istanbul accelerated from 1.73 percent in August to 3.9 percent in September, according to the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) on Oct. 1.

SPORTS Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe in Europa League tests

Two Turkish clubs launch their Europa League league stage campaigns on Sept. 26, when Beşiktaş travels to Ajax and Fenerbahçe hosts Union SG.
﻿