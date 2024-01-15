Turkish airstrikes 'neutralize' 10 more in retaliation for PKK attack

ANKARA

Türkiye has escalated its airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in the wake of the deadly PKK attack over the weekend, with the Defense Ministry announcing the neutralization of 10 more PKK members in the former's Metina and Gara regions.

The total count of terrorists neutralized has now reached 74, with 16 of them targeted and eliminated in northern Syria and 58 in northern Iraq. Previous efforts saw 64 neutralized in the aftermath of the PKK attacks in northern Iraq late on Jan. 12, which claimed the lives of nine Turkish troops.

The term "neutralize" is frequently used by the Turkish military and officials to denote that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed or captured during operations.

In addition, the ministry revealed that 24 new PKK targets in northern Iraq have been added to the 54 previously struck. The targets encompass caves, bunkers, ammunition and material depots, shelters and natural gas production facilities believed to be utilized by the PKK, it said.

In a statement, the ministry asserted, "The Turkish Armed Forces, which emerged from the bosom of our noble nation, will continue the fight against terrorism for the survival and security of our country and our nation with determination and resolve until the last terrorist is neutralized."

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU.

Simultaneously, the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) reported the destruction of 23 terror targets in northern Syria. Among these were five infrastructure facilities, three checkpoints, eight military points, two ammunition depots, two logistics depots, two technical equipment depots and a vehicle used in tunnel works.

Meanwhile on the domestic front, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya disclosed that 170 social media accounts, responsible for disseminating "provocative" posts about the fallen Turkish soldiers, have been identified.

Among the suspects, 133 are located abroad, leading to the initiation of judicial proceedings against them. Police have already arrested 18 of the 37 suspects identified in Türkiye, with ongoing investigations into the remaining 19, the minister wrote on X.

In a diplomatic development, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the leader of the United Arab Emirates, held a phone call on Jan. 14.

The UAE president conveyed his condolences over the PKK attacks, emphasizing a message of "unity against terrorism" between the two nations, according to Erdoğan's office.