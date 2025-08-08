Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has decided to submit a binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Air Europa, a Spanish airline.

The announcement was made through a filing with Borsa Istanbul, signaling a strategic move to deepen Turkish Airlines’ presence in Europe and expand its reach into Latin America.

According to the statement, the decision follows a comprehensive feasibility study and prior non-binding negotiations.

Following extensive feasibility studies, the proposed investment has been assessed as fully aligned with Turkish Airlines’ long-term value creation objectives under its 2033 strategic vision, the statement added.

This assessment is based on two key factors, the carrier said.

First, the complementary nature of Turkish Airlines’ expansive global network and Air Europa’s strong footprint in the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America — across both passenger and cargo operations — presents a unique opportunity for scaled and accelerated growth in the Latin American market.

Second, the partnership holds the potential to generate a significant leverage effect across Turkish Airlines’ broader aviation ecosystem, including its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

This would be achieved through the creation of new revenue streams and enhanced regional operational diversity, it said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister
Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation

Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation
Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half

Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half
SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised

SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised
Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July
Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike

Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿