Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

ISTANBUL

Flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) has decided to submit a binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Air Europa, a Spanish airline.

The announcement was made through a filing with Borsa Istanbul, signaling a strategic move to deepen Turkish Airlines’ presence in Europe and expand its reach into Latin America.

According to the statement, the decision follows a comprehensive feasibility study and prior non-binding negotiations.

Following extensive feasibility studies, the proposed investment has been assessed as fully aligned with Turkish Airlines’ long-term value creation objectives under its 2033 strategic vision, the statement added.

This assessment is based on two key factors, the carrier said.

First, the complementary nature of Turkish Airlines’ expansive global network and Air Europa’s strong footprint in the Iberian Peninsula and Latin America — across both passenger and cargo operations — presents a unique opportunity for scaled and accelerated growth in the Latin American market.

Second, the partnership holds the potential to generate a significant leverage effect across Turkish Airlines’ broader aviation ecosystem, including its subsidiaries and joint ventures.

This would be achieved through the creation of new revenue streams and enhanced regional operational diversity, it said.