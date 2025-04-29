Turkish Airlines targets high-value travelers to boost tourism revenue

Turkish Airlines targets high-value travelers to boost tourism revenue

OSAKA
Turkish Airlines targets high-value travelers to boost tourism revenue

Türkiye’s flag carrier, Turkish Airlines (THY), has unveiled its strategy to attract high-spending tourists to the country, aiming to generate $45 billion in tourism revenue from 11 countries by 2033.

The airline's focus is on bringing tourists from countries in the Americas and Asia, including Japan, where THY is participating in the Osaka Expo 2025 to increase its visibility and strengthen the country’s appeal as a cultural and gastronomic destination, daily Milliyet reported.

The other 10 countries include the United States, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Taiwan, China, Indonesia and South Korea.

During the Osaka Expo, THY’s chairman of the board of directors, Ahmet Bolat, shared the airline's ambitious plans.

Around 3.3 million tourists from these 11 countries visited Türkiye last year, Bolat revealed. The goal is to increase this number to 15 million by 2033, in addition to a projected revenue of $45 billion.

Emphasizing the significant economic contribution of tourists who visit Türkiye for cultural and gastronomic tourism, Bolat noted that these tourists spend an average of $3,000 per visit, contributing to the country’s overall economic growth.

'Terror-free Türkiye’ initiative's impact on tourism

Bolat highlighted that the issue of safety has been a crucial factor in attracting Japanese tourists, highlighting the importance of Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to ensure a "terror-free" environment in this sense.

He mentioned that Japan, alongside countries like China and South Korea, places a high value on security when selecting travel destinations.

With Türkiye’s "terror-free" initiative, Bolat believes the country will see an increase in tourists from these regions as safety conditions continue to improve.

The terror-free Türkiye initiative corresponds to the country’s ongoing efforts to deem Türkiye free from the issue of terror that claimed the lives of tens of thousands of people, including security forces and civilians, in the fight against the terrorist organization PKK since the 1980s.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction
Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle
Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister
Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria

Türkiye won’t accept initiatives to divide Syria
Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye

Labor Day marked with marches as workers voice demands across Türkiye
Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK

Türkiye inks defense industry specification deal with UK
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿