Turkish Airlines sets Guinness World Record for serving the most countries

ANKARA
Turkish Airlines has officially claimed the Guinness World Record for the airline that flies to the most countries, solidifying its position as a global aviation leader.

The prestigious record was certified at Santiago's Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport following the Turkish flag carrier's inaugural flight to Chile. This new route brings the airline's extensive network to 131 countries, including 120 active routes in the past year, as verified by Guinness World Records.

"It's an honor to receive this recognition here in Santiago, a testament to our mission of connecting people, cultures and destinations worldwide," said Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi.

Guinness official Talal Omar praised the airline for its vision and described the milestone as a testament to Turkish Airlines' global significance in aviation.

Founded in 1933 with a modest fleet, Turkish Airlines now operates 491 aircraft to 352 destinations. As a Star Alliance member, the carrier continues to expand its network, reaffirming its commitment to uniting the world through Türkiye.

"This Guinness World Record solidifies our position as a leader in the aviation industry," Ekşi added. "It is a proud moment for our airline and our nation, as we continue to connect people and cultures across the globe."

 

