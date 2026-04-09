Turkish Airlines passenger traffic rises 16 percent in March

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has announced its passenger traffic rose 16 percent year-on-year to 7.2 million in March, according to traffic results disclosed to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform.

It carried 2.5 million domestic (up 20.7 percent) and 4.7 million international travelers (up 13.6 percent) last month.

The passenger load factor rose 6.1 percentage points to 83.6 percent in March 2026. The international load factor increased 5.9 percentage points to 83.7 percent, while the domestic load factor rose 8 percentage points to 82.3 percent.

Total available seat kilometers (ASK) increased 8.7 percent to 22.8 billion, up from 20.9 billion in March 2025.

Cargo and mail volumes rose 8.8 percent to 198,300 tons from 182,200 tons a year earlier.

As of the end of March 2026, the airline’s fleet expanded 11.9 percent year-on-year to 528 aircraft, compared with 472 a year earlier.

Turkish Airlines introduced its 500th aircraft earlier this year, which joined the fleet at the end of 2025.

From January to March, Turkish Airlines served a total of 21.3 million passengers, up 12.7 percent year-on-year.

The number of domestic passengers grew 11.9 percent from a year ago to 7.1 million, while the international passenger tally rose 13.1 percent to 14.2 million.