Turkish Airlines named ‘Most Sustainable Airline’

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines has been awarded the title of the "Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline" by World Finance, the flag carrier has announced.

This is the second consecutive year that the flag carrier received this award.

Turkish Airlines has set a strategic goal to be among the top three airlines in the world in terms of digitalization within three years, said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the board and executive committee.

“In line with our commitment to becoming a Carbon-Neutral Airline by 2050, our company has included climate change mitigation plans and started the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) since 2022, which we further expanded by adding additional routes in 2023,” he added.

Since 2008, Turkish Airlines has undertaken over 100 operational optimization projects to reduce its carbon footprint, the carrier said in the statement.

In 2022 alone, it achieved a fuel savings of 57,581 tons, mitigating 181,379 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Finance Sustainability Awards, recognized as an important reference by the global finance and business communities, are presented to organizations that demonstrate the best practices in the three dimensions of sustainability: Environmental, economic and social.

Last month, Turkish Airlines was named for the eighth time the Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.

It also received the “Best Business Class Catering,” “Best Economy Class Catering,” “Best Airline in Southern Europe” and “Best Economy Class Seat in Europe” awards.

The 2023 World Airline Awards were announced in a gala ceremony held at the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show.