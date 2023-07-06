Turkish Airlines named ‘Most Sustainable Airline’

Turkish Airlines named ‘Most Sustainable Airline’

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines named ‘Most Sustainable Airline’

Turkish Airlines has been awarded the title of the "Most Sustainable Flag Carrier Airline" by World Finance, the flag carrier has announced.

This is the second consecutive year that the flag carrier received this award.

Turkish Airlines has set a strategic goal to be among the top three airlines in the world in terms of digitalization within three years, said Ahmet Bolat, chairman of the board and executive committee.

“In line with our commitment to becoming a Carbon-Neutral Airline by 2050, our company has included climate change mitigation plans and started the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) since 2022, which we further expanded by adding additional routes in 2023,” he added.

Since 2008, Turkish Airlines has undertaken over 100 operational optimization projects to reduce its carbon footprint, the carrier said in the statement.

In 2022 alone, it achieved a fuel savings of 57,581 tons, mitigating 181,379 tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

The World Finance Sustainability Awards, recognized as an important reference by the global finance and business communities, are presented to organizations that demonstrate the best practices in the three dimensions of sustainability: Environmental, economic and social.

Last month, Turkish Airlines was named for the eighth time the Best Airline in Europe by Skytrax, the international air transport rating organization.

It also received the “Best Business Class Catering,” “Best Economy Class Catering,” “Best Airline in Southern Europe” and “Best Economy Class Seat in Europe” awards.

The 2023 World Airline Awards were announced in a gala ceremony held at the Air and Space Museum at the Paris Air Show.

THY,

WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots
LATEST NEWS

  1. French police probing death during Marseille riots

    French police probing death during Marseille riots

  2. Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

    Russian missile attack on Lviv kills 4 people and wounds more

  3. Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

    Biden tells Swedish PM 'looking forward' to NATO bid's approval

  4. Music with AI-created elements is eligible

    Music with AI-created elements is eligible

  5. Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet

    Türkiye bolsters its firefighting fleet
Recommended
Turkish banks net profit tops 190 billion liras

Turkish banks' net profit tops 190 billion liras
Turkish construction firms awarded $7.5 bln in contracts abroad

Turkish construction firms awarded $7.5 bln in contracts abroad
Argentina, Brazil take aim at EUs trade deal conditions

Argentina, Brazil take aim at EU's trade deal conditions
UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources
Annual inflation eases to 38 percent in June

Annual inflation eases to 38 percent in June
Central Bank vows to continue with tightening

Central Bank vows to continue with tightening
WORLD French police probing death during Marseille riots

French police probing death during Marseille riots

Authorities on Wednesday probed the death of a man who may have been felled by a police rubber bullet during riots in Marseille, as France counts the cost of its most intense urban violence in nearly two decades.

ECONOMY UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

UAE to invest $54 bln in energy and triple renewable sources

The United Arab Emirates plans to triple its supply of renewable energy and invest up to $54 billion over the next seven years to meet its growing energy demands.

SPORTS National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer wins gold at European Games

National boxer Busenaz Sürmeneli bagged the gold medal at the third European Games in Poland by defeating her Belgian rival.