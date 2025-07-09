Turkish Airlines carries over 42 million passengers in first half

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines reported a 3.9 percent increase in passenger traffic during the first half of 2025, reaching 42.2 million passengers.

The passenger load factor also improved, climbing from 80.8 percent in the same period of 2024 to 81.4 percent in the January–May period this year.

The airline expanded its fleet from 458 to 485 aircraft and increased its destination count from 349 to 353 by the end of June.

International passenger numbers rose by 6.4 percent year-on-year to 27.3 million, while domestic traffic saw a slight decline of 0.3 percent, falling to 14.9 million.

Some 8.2 million passengers flew with the carrier last month — an increase of 4.9 percent — including 5.05 million international travelers, a 4.7 percent annual jump.

It also served 3.2 million domestic passengers last month, up 5.2 percent.

Earlier this week, Turkish Airlines announced that it would resume flights to the northwestern Libyan province of Misrata in September.

Flights, which were suspended in 2015 due to internal disturbance in Libya, will resume on the Istanbul-Misrata route beginning Sept. 2.

Also this week, Turkish Cyprus inked a protocol with Turkish Airlines and its subsidiary low-cost carrier AJet.

Under the protocol aimed at facilitating air travel to Turkish Cyprus by reducing costs, stabilizing and lowering ticket prices, and increasing tourism, AJet will operate shuttle flights from Ercan Airport to major cities in Türkiye.

The ceiling of ticket prices for flights between Türkiye and Turkish Cyprus is set at 6,000 Turkish Liras ($150) in line with the protocol.

