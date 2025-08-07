Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.

International passenger traffic rose by 6.8 percent year-on-year, reaching over 33 million, while domestic passenger numbers edged up by 1.1 percent to 18.23 million. The overall passenger load factor improved by 0.6 percentage points to 82.1 percent.

As of the end of July, the national flag carrier operated a fleet of 491 aircraft, up from 458 a year earlier. The number of destinations served increased from 349 to 353. Turkish Airlines also expanded its seat capacity by 6.7 percent year-on-year, reaching 101,385 seats.

Cargo and mail volumes grew by 4.4 percent during the same seven-month period, rising to 1.21 million tons from 1.16 million tons in 2024.

In July alone, the airline carried more than 9 million passengers, an 8.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year. International passenger numbers rose by 8.7 percent to 5.66 million, while domestic traffic climbed 7.8 percent to 3.37 million.

Türkiye, THY,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'

    Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'

  2. Court orders ban on Altaylı's YouTube channel

    Court orders ban on Altaylı's YouTube channel

  3. Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

    Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

  4. Young Russian athlete to compete for Türkiye

    Young Russian athlete to compete for Türkiye

  5. Istanbul police uncover forged documents hidden in souvenir shipment

    Istanbul police uncover forged documents hidden in souvenir shipment
Recommended
Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation

Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation
Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half

Nearly 41,000 ships transit Turkish straits in first half
SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised

SME definition expanded, revenue threshold raised
Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa

Turkish Airlines to submit binding offer for Air Europa
Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July

Airports serve 135 million passengers in January-July
Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike

Turkish, American companies seek middle ground after tariff hike
GPT-5 arrives: A barometer for whether AI hype is justified

GPT-5 arrives: A barometer for whether AI hype is justified
WORLD Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting forever

Trump says Armenia, Azerbaijan committed to end fighting 'forever'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday Armenia and Azerbaijan had committed to a lasting peace after decades of conflict, as he hosted the leaders of the South Caucasus rivals at a signing event in the White House.

ECONOMY Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation

Intel CEO responds after Trump calls for his resignation

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan says he's “always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards” after President Donald Trump said he should resign .
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿