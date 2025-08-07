Turkish Airlines carries 51.2 million passengers in seven months

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines transported a total of 51.24 million passengers between January and July 2025, marking a 4.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year, the company announced in a filing with Borsa Istanbul on August 7.

International passenger traffic rose by 6.8 percent year-on-year, reaching over 33 million, while domestic passenger numbers edged up by 1.1 percent to 18.23 million. The overall passenger load factor improved by 0.6 percentage points to 82.1 percent.

As of the end of July, the national flag carrier operated a fleet of 491 aircraft, up from 458 a year earlier. The number of destinations served increased from 349 to 353. Turkish Airlines also expanded its seat capacity by 6.7 percent year-on-year, reaching 101,385 seats.

Cargo and mail volumes grew by 4.4 percent during the same seven-month period, rising to 1.21 million tons from 1.16 million tons in 2024.

In July alone, the airline carried more than 9 million passengers, an 8.4 percent increase compared to the same month last year. International passenger numbers rose by 8.7 percent to 5.66 million, while domestic traffic climbed 7.8 percent to 3.37 million.