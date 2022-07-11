Turkish Airlines carries 31 mln passengers in six months

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines carried 30.9 million passengers in the first half of 2022, the company said in a statement.

In the same period of 2019, before the pandemic hit the global travel and tourism industries, the flag carrier served more than 35 million travelers.

The passenger load factor was 75.6 percent in January-June, down from 80.1 percent two years ago, while the number of landings fell 12.9 percent to 204,798.

Turkish Airlines carried 7.8 million domestic passengers in the first half of this year against 9.6 million in the same period of 2019, while the international passenger tally declined 3.6 percent to 19.3 million.

In June alone, the carrier saw a 4.4 percent increase in total passenger traffic to 6.9 million people, with the load factor improving from 80.5 percent two years ago to 83.6 percent last month.

The company carried 11.6 million domestic passengers and 19.3 million international passengers in June this year.

Turkish Airlines increased the number of destinations it flies to from 311 in June 2019 to 335 last month. The carrier also widened its fleet from 338 airplanes to 380.

Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines’s low-cost carrier AnadoluJet took delivery of an A321NEO airplane.

With the arrival of the new jet, the number of airplanes in the carrier’s fleet increased from 58 to 59.

AnadoluJet, which served around 7 million passengers in the first seven months of the year, targets to add another 20 jets to its fleet by the end of 2022.

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk

Erdoğan and Armenian prime minister have phone talk
