Turkish Airlines carried some 72 million passengers last year

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines carried a total of 71.8 million passengers in 2022, with the international passenger tally rising nearly 6 percent.

Last year, the carrier served 46.3 million international passengers, and the load factor on the international routes was 80.2 percent, Turkish Airlines said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

On the domestic routes, the company served 25.4 million passengers, down from 30.44 million in 2019.

The flag carrier increased its capacity from 69,023 four years ago to more than 80,000 last year, and the number of destinations it flew to soared from 318 to 337.

The number of passenger flight landings was 451,677, declining from 486,941 landings in 2019.

Turkish Airlines also carried a total of 1.68 million tons of cargo and mail, up 8.7 percent compared with 2019.

In December 2022 alone, the number of passengers the company carried increased by 1.1 percent from the same month of 2019 to 5.54 million, with the total load factor improving from 80.7 percent to 81.6 percent.

International passengers increased from 3.39 million in December 2019 to 3.6 million last month, while the domestic passenger tally fell by 7.8 percent to 1.93 million.

Turkish Airlines was on Eurocontrol’s 2022 Top 10 aircraft operators list.

Turkish Airlines remained strong all year round, including a summer spent operating above 2019 levels, but dropped one place to third, with 1,245 daily flights, down 7 percent versus 2019, for the whole year,” Eurocontrol said.

Ryanair topped the list with a daily average of 2,356 flights, and easyJet ranked second with 1,335 average daily flights.

Lufthansa, Air France and KLM occupied positions four to six.