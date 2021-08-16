Turkish Airlines cancels Afghanistan flights after Taliban takeover

  • August 16 2021 11:17:23

Turkish Airlines cancels Afghanistan flights after Taliban takeover

ISTANBUL
Turkish Airlines cancels Afghanistan flights after Taliban takeover

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Aug. 16 canceled all scheduled flights to Afghanistan, following the Taliban’s capture of the capital Kabul.

A special Turkish Airlines flight sent to bring back Turkish nationals from Afghanistan is expected to arrive at the Istanbul Airport at 2:20 p.m. (1120GMT) with 324 passengers.

Afghans, foreign nationals, and diplomatic personnel have left Afghanistan in droves over the past few days.

A day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, there were scenes of chaos at the city’s Hamid Karzai International Airport as hundreds gathered for a chance to board a flight out of the country.

The situation has led to all commercial flights from the airport being canceled.

cancels,

ECONOMY Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

    Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

  2. Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

    Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

  3. Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

    Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

  4. Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

  5. Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul

    Taliban in control of Afghanistan, panic in Kabul
Recommended
Turkey to start vaccinating teenagers aged 15 and up

Turkey to start vaccinating teenagers aged 15 and up
CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

CHP urges government to withdraw troops from Afghanistan
Istanbul Patriarch leads mass at Sümela Monastery

Istanbul Patriarch leads mass at Sümela Monastery
Three Turkish soldiers killed by PKK terror attack in northern Iraq

Three Turkish soldiers killed by PKK terror attack in northern Iraq
Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu
Death toll from floods in Black Sea region rises to 70, dozens still missing

Death toll from floods in Black Sea region rises to 70, dozens still missing
WORLD England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.
ECONOMY Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Budget balance posts $9.8 bln deficit in Jan-July

Turkey's central government budget balance posted a deficit of 78.3 billion Turkish liras ($9.8 billion) in January-July, the Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 16. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  