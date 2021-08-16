Turkish Airlines cancels Afghanistan flights after Taliban takeover

ISTANBUL

Turkey’s national flag carrier Turkish Airlines on Aug. 16 canceled all scheduled flights to Afghanistan, following the Taliban’s capture of the capital Kabul.

A special Turkish Airlines flight sent to bring back Turkish nationals from Afghanistan is expected to arrive at the Istanbul Airport at 2:20 p.m. (1120GMT) with 324 passengers.

Afghans, foreign nationals, and diplomatic personnel have left Afghanistan in droves over the past few days.

A day after Kabul fell to the Taliban, there were scenes of chaos at the city’s Hamid Karzai International Airport as hundreds gathered for a chance to board a flight out of the country.

The situation has led to all commercial flights from the airport being canceled.



