Turkish navy conducts major exercise in Eastern Mediterranean

MUĞLA
The Turkish navy is conducting a maritime exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean with the participation of 16 NATO countries.

During a briefing held in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Muğla, Rear Admiral Timur Yılmaz stated that the exercise is being carried out from Nov. 4 to 15, with participation from the United States, Pakistan’s maritime patrol aircraft, as well as units from Canada, Spain and Greece.

The exercise dubbed as Blue Whale is held biennially in Türkiye.

"The purpose of the exercise is to enhance the knowledge and capabilities of the participating forces and commands in anti-submarine warfare, elevate their readiness for real operations and missions and test methods to improve their joint operational capabilities," Yılmaz said.

He further emphasized that the exercise includes not only units of the Turkish Naval Forces but also maritime patrol aircraft from NATO, the United States and Pakistan, along with frigates from Greece.

The exercise will be conducted in five phases, with Yılmaz highlighting that the first two phases will consist of force assembly and pre-sailing briefings, the third and fourth phases will involve maritime training.

The fifth phase will focus on post-exercise evaluation and distinguished observer day activities.

In a separate statement, the Defense Ministry announced that 38 terrorists were neutralized in the past week, bringing the total number since Jan. 1 to 2,457.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the individuals in question surrendered, killed, or captured. PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

Thousands of people on Nov. 8 marched in several Azerbaijani cities to mark the fourth anniversary of Baku’s victory in Karabakh.
