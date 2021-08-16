Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

  • August 16 2021 09:06:00

Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA
Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations, the Turkish foreign minister said on Aug. 15. 

All necessary measures have been taken regarding Turkey's diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan, said Mevlüt Çavuşoglu in a press briefing prior to departure from Algeria.

Noting that the Turkish Embassy continues to operate in Kabul, Çavuşoglu said all consular operations are continuing at Turkey's diplomatic missions.

"I would like to assure you that we have done our preparations against all odds," he added.

While some Turkish citizens are leaving Afghanistan amid the latest developments with the Taliban, Çavuşoglu said there are Turkish citizens who wished to remain in the country.

He noted that Turkish authorities' communication with relevant authorities in Afghanistan is ongoing to ensure the safety and peace of those Turkish citizens choosing to remain in the country.

After the back-to-back crumbling of a number of key provincial capitals in a day, the Taliban rallied their forces around all four corners of Kabul in the wee hours of Sunday igniting anxiety and panic in the country's biggest city housing some six million inhabitants.

Çavuşoğlu,

WORLD England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

    Turkey to exert every effort for Afghanistan’s stability: Erdoğan

  2. Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

    Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

  3. Afghan president leaves the country as Taliban move on Kabul

    Afghan president leaves the country as Taliban move on Kabul

  4. Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

    Will Turkey continue to keep troops in Afghanistan?

  5. Turkey’s vaccination drive gaining momentum

    Turkey’s vaccination drive gaining momentum
Recommended
Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister

Turkey, Algeria on same page about Libya: Minister
Pakistan honors 2 Turkish citizens with top civilian awards

Pakistan honors 2 Turkish citizens with top civilian awards
Turkey expresses ‘deep sorrow’ for earthquake in Haiti

Turkey expresses ‘deep sorrow’ for earthquake in Haiti

Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister

Wall on Iran border almost complete, says defense minister
Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

Turkey rebukes statement by Greece on non-admission of Greek national

World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey

World extends condolences over deadly floods in Turkey
WORLD England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

England ends self-isolation for Covid contacts

Fully vaccinated people in England are from Aug. 16 no longer be required to self-isolate if they have had close contact with a coronavirus case, as restrictions continue to be eased.
ECONOMY Fitch confirms Turkeys credit rating at BB-, outlook stable

Fitch confirms Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-', outlook stable

Fitch Ratings affirmed Turkey's credit rating at 'BB-' on Aug. 13 with a stable outlook. 

SPORTS Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe start season with away victory over Adana Demirspor

Fenerbahçe started the season with a 1-0 away victory over Adana Demirspor on Aug. 15.  