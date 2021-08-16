Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations: FM Çavuşoğlu

ANKARA

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations, the Turkish foreign minister said on Aug. 15.

All necessary measures have been taken regarding Turkey's diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan, said Mevlüt Çavuşoglu in a press briefing prior to departure from Algeria.

Noting that the Turkish Embassy continues to operate in Kabul, Çavuşoglu said all consular operations are continuing at Turkey's diplomatic missions.

"I would like to assure you that we have done our preparations against all odds," he added.

While some Turkish citizens are leaving Afghanistan amid the latest developments with the Taliban, Çavuşoglu said there are Turkish citizens who wished to remain in the country.

He noted that Turkish authorities' communication with relevant authorities in Afghanistan is ongoing to ensure the safety and peace of those Turkish citizens choosing to remain in the country.

After the back-to-back crumbling of a number of key provincial capitals in a day, the Taliban rallied their forces around all four corners of Kabul in the wee hours of Sunday igniting anxiety and panic in the country's biggest city housing some six million inhabitants.