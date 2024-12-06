Turkish Cyprus criticizes Greek Cypriot militarization efforts

NICOSIA

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Ministry has expressed grave concerns over Greek Cyprus’ increasing militarization and facilitation of foreign forces through strategic partnerships with powerful allies.

American support for the administration in the southern part of the island, disguised as "strategic partnerships" and military collaborations with countries such as Israel and France, poses a significant risk to regional stability, the ministry warned in a written statement on Dec. 5.

Turkish Cyprus has repeatedly warned that these actions could disrupt the delicate balance of the eastern Mediterranean.

According to recent media reports, Greek Cyprus is attempting to integrate Israel's air defense system into its own and has begun efforts and discussions about NATO membership.

The Turkish Cypriot ministry clarified that "such attempts disregard NATO's principle of unanimous decisions for expansion and reflect Southern Cyprus' misplaced confidence bolstered by its allies."

Turkish Cyprus reaffirmed its opposition to the transformation of the Greek side of the island into a military base serving the interests of external powers.

The division of Cyprus dates back to 1974, following a Turkish military operation prompted by a coup orchestrated by Greece on the island.

Meanwhile, the political figures from the two sides jointly called on their respective leaders on Dec. 5 to establish additional crossing points to enhance communication and interaction between the island's divided communities.

Cyprus, which has been split along ethnic lines, currently has nine crossings spanning the 180-kilometer (116-mile) ceasefire line that separates the Greek and Turkish Cypriot areas. These crossings are heavily utilized daily, often resulting in long queues and significant traffic congestion.

"This is a must in order to preserve our common cultural heritage, and to make people's life much easier," said Mehmet Harmancı, the mayor of the Turkish side of Nicosia.