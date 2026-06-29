Turkish Airlines becomes Türkiye’s top exporter

Turkish Airlines becomes Türkiye’s top exporter

ISTANBUL  
Turkish Airlines becomes Türkiye’s top exporter

 

Turkish Airlines (THY) was Türkiye’s largest exporter last year with exports totaling $17.8 billion, followed by Ford Otomotiv with $11.4 billion and Toyota Otomotiv with $3.9 billion.

According to the “Türkiye’s Top 1,000 Exporters” survey by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), the combined exports of the country’s top 1,000 exporting companies reached $182.2 billion in 2025.

TGS Dış Ticaret ranked fourth with exports of $3.2 billion, while defense company ARCA Savunma Sanayi placed fifth with $2.9 billion. Kibar Dış Ticaret followed in sixth place with $2.8 billion, and Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri ranked seventh with $2.7 billion in exports.

Pegasus came eighth with exports worth $2.6 billion, Güneş Ekspres Havacılık ranked ninth with $2.5 billion, and Star Refinery completed the top ten with $2.3 billion.

The top three positions remained unchanged from the previous year. ARCA Savunma climbed from 38th to fifth place after boosting its exports by 392.1 per cent year-on-year.

Among the top 1,000 exporters, only Turkish Airlines and Ford Otomotiv recorded export volumes in double-digit billions of dollars. A total of 25 companies exported more than $1 billion during the year.

Türkiye’s goods and services exports reached a record $395.9 billion in 2025, the highest annual figure ever recorded. This included $273.3 billion in goods exports and $122.6 billion in services exports over the course of the year.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Several dead in shooting in northern German city

Several dead in shooting in northern German city
LATEST NEWS

  1. Several dead in shooting in northern German city

    Several dead in shooting in northern German city

  2. Özel vows ‘new politics’ amid CHP’s leadership crisis

    Özel vows ‘new politics’ amid CHP’s leadership crisis

  3. Erdoğan, Merz discuss NATO summit, Ukraine war

    Erdoğan, Merz discuss NATO summit, Ukraine war

  4. Iraq to widen corruption operations after arrests

    Iraq to widen corruption operations after arrests

  5. Türkiye eyes improved ties with EU during Irish presidency

    Türkiye eyes improved ties with EU during Irish presidency
Recommended
BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture

BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture
Türkiye becomes Europe’s second-largest hydropower nation

Türkiye becomes Europe’s second-largest hydropower nation
Türkiye’s economic confidence rises 1.8 percent in June

Türkiye’s economic confidence rises 1.8 percent in June
20 Japanese organizations added to Beijing’s to export blacklist: govt

20 Japanese organizations added to Beijing’s to export blacklist: gov't
Toyota global sales fall for 4th month as Iran conflict disrupts production

Toyota global sales fall for 4th month as Iran conflict disrupts production
South Korea to invest nearly $1.2 tln in chips, AI data centers

South Korea to invest nearly $1.2 tln in chips, AI data centers
Turkish leather industry adopts alternative marketing model

Turkish leather industry adopts alternative marketing model
WORLD Several dead in shooting in northern German city

Several dead in shooting in northern German city

German police said five people were killed and others injured on June 29 in a shooting in a youth welfare facility in the northern city of Stade.
ECONOMY BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture

BT, Verizon to combine international units in joint venture

British telecom group BT and U.S. mobile operator Verizon announced Monday an agreement to combine their international operations serving corporate clients into a joint venture with combined annual revenue of around $4 billion.
SPORTS Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ends World Cup campaign with win over US

Türkiye ended its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-2 win over co-host the United States in its final Group D match, despite having already been eliminated from the tournament.
﻿