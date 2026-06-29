Turkish Airlines becomes Türkiye’s top exporter

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) was Türkiye’s largest exporter last year with exports totaling $17.8 billion, followed by Ford Otomotiv with $11.4 billion and Toyota Otomotiv with $3.9 billion.

According to the “Türkiye’s Top 1,000 Exporters” survey by the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM), the combined exports of the country’s top 1,000 exporting companies reached $182.2 billion in 2025.

TGS Dış Ticaret ranked fourth with exports of $3.2 billion, while defense company ARCA Savunma Sanayi placed fifth with $2.9 billion. Kibar Dış Ticaret followed in sixth place with $2.8 billion, and Türkiye Petrol Rafinerileri ranked seventh with $2.7 billion in exports.

Pegasus came eighth with exports worth $2.6 billion, Güneş Ekspres Havacılık ranked ninth with $2.5 billion, and Star Refinery completed the top ten with $2.3 billion.

The top three positions remained unchanged from the previous year. ARCA Savunma climbed from 38th to fifth place after boosting its exports by 392.1 per cent year-on-year.

Among the top 1,000 exporters, only Turkish Airlines and Ford Otomotiv recorded export volumes in double-digit billions of dollars. A total of 25 companies exported more than $1 billion during the year.

Türkiye’s goods and services exports reached a record $395.9 billion in 2025, the highest annual figure ever recorded. This included $273.3 billion in goods exports and $122.6 billion in services exports over the course of the year.