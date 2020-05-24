Turkish aid agency distributes food in Ghana

  May 24 2020

ABUJA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s state-run aid agency on May 24 distributed food to needy families in Ghana, a West African country.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered 1,000 packages to institutions and organizations in the country.

Turkey’s Ambassador in Accra Özlem Ergün Ulueren told Anadolu Agency that humanitarian diplomacy is an important element in Turkey's foreign policy.

Ulueren said TİKA, which operates with 15 coordination offices in Africa, provides capacity building and technical and development assistance to the needy countries in the continent.

Turkey distributed food to over 3,000 families in Ghana during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The Afghan government's negotiating team is ready to begin the long-due intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban, President Ashraf Ghani announced in his Eid al-Fitr message on May 24. 
