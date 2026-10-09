Turkish agricultural exports hit record high in January-September

ISTANBUL

(AA Photo)

Türkiye’s agricultural exports rose 4.4 percent year-on-year to a record $27.1 billion in the January-September period, supported by strong demand from international markets, according to data from the Türkiye Exporters Assembly (TİM).

The country’s total exports increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier to $211 billion during the first nine months of the year, while the agricultural sector accounted for 12.9 percent of overall exports.

Three of the 10 agricultural subsectors recorded their highest-ever January-September export figures, according to the data.

Fresh fruit and vegetable exports surged 42.2 percent year-on-year to $3.2 billion, while aquaculture and animal products exports rose 8 percent to $3.1 billion. Tobacco exports increased 15.4 percent to $929.5 million.

Among the record-setting sectors, Iraq was the largest market for fresh fruit and vegetables, with exports totaling $842 million. Russia was the leading destination for aquaculture and animal products with imports worth $398.1 million, while the United States ranked first for tobacco exports at $157 million.

By province, Mersin led fresh fruit and vegetable exports with $880.2 million, Muğla topped aquaculture and animal products exports with $814.6 million and İzmir recorded the highest tobacco exports at $677.9 million.