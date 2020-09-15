Turkish agency distributes 400 tons of wheat in Lebanon

BEIRUT- Anadolu Agency

A Turkish aid agency has distributed some 400 tons of wheat in Lebanon since the deadly blast that rocked the capital Beirut in early August.

A symbolic ceremony was held in Beirut on the state-run Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivering the wheat aid to the Lebanese army.

In a speech during the ceremony, the Turkish ambassador to Beirut, Hakan Çakıl, said that Turkish aid to Lebanon continues without interruption.

The diplomat went on to say that Turkish aid includes medical supplies, medicine, and food parcels.

Çakıl pointed out that the Turkish Embassy took the initiative to repair mosque windows that were shattered in the explosion.

On Aug. 4, a huge explosion in the port of Beirut rocked the city, killing 191 people and injuring over 6,000 people, while dozens remain missing.

The blast caused damage estimated at $15 billion, according to official figures.