Turkish academic becomes jury member at int’l film festival

  • August 26 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL - Demirören News Agency
A Turkish academic has become a jury member of the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) award at the seventh International Documentary Festival held in Greece between Aug. 21 and 28.

The festival, where awards such as “best history documentary,” “best socio-political documentary” and “special award of Mediterranean friendship” are granted every year, also started to give the FIPRESCI award.

Janet Barış, who previously served as a jury member at international film festivals in many different countries from Germany to Slovenia, from Spain to Tunisia and has been a member of FIPRESCI since 2010, was appointed as a jury member of the FIPRESCI award in the festival inviting documentary filmmakers from all over the world to submit their films to the competition.

Barış, who has been teaching cinema at Altınbaş University in Istanbul for three years, said, “It is not necessary to shout slogans in order to produce a political discourse in cinema. A moment, a glance can say a lot.”

“The important thing is to try to reveal a more natural and realistic view,” she added.

Her articles based on film/director analysis and critic reviews; commentaries have been published in many magazines. Barış, has been a member of SİYAD (Turkish Film Critics Association) since May 2008, took her doctoral degree with “Contemporary Turkish Cinema and Melancholy” thesis in 2013.

