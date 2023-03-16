Turkic states hold key position in Europe’s energy security: Erdoğan

ANKARA

The Organization of Turkic States will play a strategic role in regional transportation, supply chain and energy security, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on March 16.

“Thanks to the southern gas corridor, the backbone of which is TANAP, Turkic states have become a key player in Europe’s energy security,” Erdoğan said at a gathering of the Organization of Turkic States.

The Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States convened in Ankara with the theme of “Disaster-Emergency Management and Humanitarian Assistance.”

“We have called for international assistance. The Turkic world was among the first to help. You did not leave us alone during our most difficult times. Our beloved nation will never forget your support,” Erdoğan said.

The president stressed that Türkiye would continue to exert its efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine back to the negotiating table.

“Our diplomatic initiatives have been going on since the beginning to end the war in Ukraine with a just and lasting peace as soon as possible,” Erdoğan said, noting that he had been in contact with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

“The Black Sea Grain agreement that we mediated and the extensive prisoner exchange showed that the parties could meet on common ground. We will continue our efforts until the end to bring the parties back to the negotiating table,” Erdoğan said.

The president also welcomed Turkish Cyprus granted observer status during last year’s summit in Uzbekistan. Turkish Cyprus participated in an Organization of Turkic States summit for the first time.

“As the Organization of Turkic States, we have embodied our strong and determined support to the Turkish Cypriot people. We will continue to fight for the recognition of the [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] TRNC and the lift of restrictions,” he stated.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sadyr Japarov, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and People’s Council of Turkmenistan Chair Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov attended the summit.

The members of the Organization of Turkic States, formerly called the Turkic Council, are Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Hungary and Turkmenistan.