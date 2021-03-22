Turkey's unemployment rate down to 13.2 pct in 2020

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's unemployment rate dropped by 0.5 percentage points to 13.2 percent in 2020, the country's statistical authority said on March 22.

Last year, the number of unemployed people was 4.08 million, down from 4.4 million in 2019, TÜİK figures showed.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed people - aged 15 and over - was 4.06 million last year, down from 4.4 million in 2019.

The number of employed people - aged 15 years old and over - was 26.8 million, thus the employment rate was 42.8 percent in 2020, down 2.9 percentage points.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also dropped to 15.3 percent in 2019, falling by 0.7 percentage points.

The unemployment rate was 25.3 percent for the 15-24 age group - also known as youth unemployment.