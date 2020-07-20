Turkey’s top diplomat to embark on 3-nation Africa tour

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s top diplomat Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will embark on a three-day Africa tour on July 20. 

He will pay official visits to Togo, Niger, and Equatorial Guinea on July 20-22, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 19. 

“The first official visits at the Foreign Ministerial level from Turkey to these countries, will provide an opportunity to discuss the ways of improving all aspects of our bilateral relations and enable an exchange of views on regional and international issues,” the ministry said.

“On the occasion of the visits, bilateral agreements will be signed with these countries,” it added.

Turkey-Africa relations have gained substantial momentum since the declaration of Turkey as a strategic partner of the continent by the African Union in January 2008.

