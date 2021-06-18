Turkey’s short-term external debt stock at $144.7 bln

ANKARA

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $144.7 billion in April, according to the country’s central bank on June 18.

At end-April, debt that must be paid in the next 12 months was up 4.5% compared to the end of last year, data showed.

Banks’ short-term external debt stock rose 1% to $58.5 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt stock increased 5.5% to $62.3 billion during the same period.

The rest of the amount - some $23.9 billion - belonged to the central bank.

"Short-term FX loans of the banks received from abroad decreased by 2.5% to $8.7 billion," it said.

Some 44.8% of the debt stock was in US dollars, 27.5% in euros, 12.5% in Turkish liras, and 15.2% in other currencies.

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of the public sector, which consists of state lenders, rose 3.5% to $26.6 billion, while the private sector saw $94.3 billion of debt, a slight increase of 3.2%, during the same period.



