Türkiye detains 68 in money laundering probe centered on Grand Bazaar

ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have detained 68 people in a wide-ranging operation targeting an alleged money laundering network operating in and around Istanbul’s historic Grand Bazaar, local media reported on Jan. 6.

The investigation focuses on allegations that criminal proceeds were laundered through shell companies and individual bank accounts before being transferred abroad, including via cryptocurrency platforms.

According to prosecutors, the funds were generated through online fraud schemes as well as illegal online betting operations.

As part of the probe, arrest warrants were issued for 80 suspects across 14 provinces.

While 68 suspects were taken into custody, efforts to locate the remaining individuals were ongoing as of Jan. 6.

Authorities also seized assets believed to have been acquired with criminal proceeds.

These include 28 vehicles, 41 real estate properties, 11 residential units and eight commercial premises.

The latest operation marks the fourth wave of coordinated police action under the same investigation.