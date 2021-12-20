Turkey’s problems can be resolved with wisdom: CHP

ANKARA

The economic problems of Turkey can be resolved with wisdom and science, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has said, criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for slamming the country’s top business group over its remarks on the economy.

“Nobody should give away to despair. Turkey has no unresolvable problems. We will overcome all these problems with wisdom and knowledge, and we are committed to doing so,” CHP leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu said at a joint press conference with Democrat Party leader Gültekin Uysal on Dec. 20.

Kılıçdaroğlu said he and Uysal discussed the developments in the economy, foreign policy and other actual matters.

On a question, Kılıçdaroğlu criticized Erdoğan for slamming the Industrialists and Businessmen Association (TÜSİAD) which called on the government to abandon current economic policies and a return to the “rules of economic science.”

“Everybody - the farmers, workers, retirees, industrialists and tradesmen - who live and produce in this country has the right to speak up” Kılıçdaroğlu stated.