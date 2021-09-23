Turkey's presidential spokesperson meets with US national security adviser

  • September 23 2021 08:58:00

WASHINGTON
Turkey's presidential spokesman met on Sept. 22 with the U.S. national security adviser at the White House.

According to a statement issued by the presidential spokesperson’s office, İbrahim Kalın and Jake Sullivan discussed bilateral relations, the coronavirus pandemic and climate change as well as developments in Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Kalın and Sullivan underlined the strategic significance of Turkey-U.S. relations and exchanged views on steps to be taken to improve economic cooperation.

They noted that the number of reciprocal high-level visits should be increased and said the mechanisms necessary to reach a targeted trade volume of $100 billion between the two countries should be set to work.

They also emphasized that international cooperation is necessary to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and to deliver humanitarian aid to the country.

Acknowledging that close contacts between NATO and the U.N. will continue on the issue of Afghanistan, Kalın and Sullivan drew attention to the solidarity among NATO allies and added that problems between them should be resolved through negotiations.

They went on to evaluate the latest situation in the Caucasus after the Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan and also stressed the importance of multilateral efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability.

A statement by White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said Sullivan expressed his appreciation for Turkey and the US’s work in Afghanistan and underscored the need for continued cooperation there, including on efforts to ensure that humanitarian assistance continues to flow unimpeded to Afghans in need.

It added that the two diplomats agreed on the importance of continued dialogue to enhance the U.S.-Turkey bilateral relationship.

