Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

  • September 13 2020 12:51:00

Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

ANKARA
Turkeys Oruç Reis survey vessel returns to Antalya, easing tension in east Med

Turkey's seismic research vessel Oruç Reis returned to waters near the southern province of Antalya on Sept. 13, a move that could ease tensions between Ankara and Athens over offshore natural resources, according to Reuters.

Citing ship tracking data from Refinitiv, Reuters reported on Sept. 13 that Oruç Reis, along with two accompanying vessels, had returned to a location just off the coast of Antalya.

The ship returned to Antalya after its Navtex, or international maritime safety advisory, has expired.

Earlier, Turkey had announced that its Oruç Reis will now carry out seismic surveys in the disputed areas of the eastern Mediterranean until Sept. 12. Ankara on Aug. 31 night issued a Navtex announcing an extension of the Oruç Reis's research activities accompanied by the Cengiz Han and Ataman vessels.

Navtex is a maritime communications system that allows ships to inform other vessels about their presence in an area, as well as other information.

Greece has disputed Turkey's energy exploration in the region, trying to box in Turkish maritime territory based on small islands near the Turkish coast. French President Emmanuel Macron has interceded in support of Athens, despite lacking any Eastern Mediterranean coastline.

Turkey - the country with the longest coastline on the Mediterranean - has sent out drillships to explore for energy on its continental shelf, saying that both Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) have rights in the region.

Turkey has repeatedly said it is open to solving issues with Greece through dialogue but had publicly rejected any pre-conditions, including Oruç Reis halting operations, ahead of negotiations.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had said the ship would continue exploratory operations for longer but no extension to the advisory was issued as of noon Sept. 13.

"If there are those who set pre-conditions for Turkey, we have pre-conditions too and these pre-conditions need to be met," Çavuşoğlu said during a news conference on Sept. 12.

Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, who was visiting Antalya's Kaş district said on Sept. 13 that Turkey was on the side of dialogue and a political solution "if our wishes and demands are fulfilled.'' 

"We have always done what is required by good neighborly relations and we expect the same from the other side," he told reporters.

Akar on Sept. 12 also said that there are those "who try to guide [Turkey] by going beyond their limits and heights."

"We cannot accept them," he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Rare sandstorm engulfs capital Ankara

    Rare sandstorm engulfs capital Ankara

  2. You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

    You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

  3. Urartu woman buried with jewelry discovered in Van

    Urartu woman buried with jewelry discovered in Van

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel back near southern shore

    Turkey's Oruç Reis survey vessel back near southern shore
Recommended
You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron

You cannot lecture us on humanity, says Erdoğan to Macron
Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM

Turkey supports unconditional dialogue on east Med: FM
Turkish defense minister visits Kardak heroes

Turkish defense minister visits 'Kardak heroes'

Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Top Turkish, Italian diplomats discuss Libya, east Med

Greece shouldnt let itself to be used by others, says defense minister

Greece shouldn't let itself to be used by others, says defense minister
Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel

Turkey criticizes Bahraini deal with Israel
WORLD Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalnys poisoning

Russia holds regional polls in shadow of Navalny's poisoning

Russians on Sept. 13 vote in regional polls overshadowed by the poisoning of main opposition leader Alexei Navalny, an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus and major protests in some regions.    
ECONOMY Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

Once an American foe, now a friend: OPEC turns 60

In 1973, Arab members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries brought the U.S. economy to its knees. Now, the cartel created 60 years ago is more likely to do Washington’s bidding.
SPORTS Nadal renews Djokovic rivalry in quest for 10th Rome title

Nadal renews Djokovic rivalry in quest for 10th Rome title

Rafael Nadal returns to competition after a six-month break chasing a tenth Italian Open title in Rome against his greatest rival Novak Djokovic before his bid for a 13th Roland Garros crown later this month.    