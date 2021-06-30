Turkey’s northwestern province breaks June heat record

ÇANAKKALE

Turkey’s northwestern province of Çanakkale broke a 92-year-old “June heat record” with 37.2 degrees Celsius temperature on June 28 as recorded by the Turkish State Meteorological Service.



The last time when the province recorded a temperature as high as 36.8 degrees Celsius was on June 24, 2007.



“Temperatures have been above 30 degrees Celsius over the last 10 days in Çanakkale, so the residents have been flocking to the shores to swim,” local officials said.



Due to the accumulation of mucilage in the Marmara Sea and the Çanakkale Strait, residents prefer to swim in Assos, a tourism hub in the Aegean seaside of the province.



“Temperatures are high, but Assos is cool. So people prefer here,” Aysun Kırtaş, a hotel worker in the neighborhood, told Demirören News Agency.



Separately, meteorologists made a country-wide heat warning.



According to the state meteorological service, temperatures will be above the seasonal norms except for the eastern and northeastern provinces.