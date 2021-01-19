Turkey's Muğla region tourism hotspot for Brits

  • January 19 2021 07:00:00

Turkey's Muğla region tourism hotspot for Brits

MUĞLA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Muğla region tourism hotspot for Brits

Muğla, a Turkish summer resort region on the Mediterranean, remained a hotspot for British tourists despite the pandemic.

The region contains some of Turkey's best-known resorts such as Marmaris, Bodrum, Dalaman, Köyceğiz, and Datça, which British tourists prefer.

According to the data shared by tourism authorities in Muğla, out of almost 700,000 tourists who visited the province in 2020, around 310,000 were British, followed by Russians, Ukrainians, Poles, and Germans.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Bulent Bulbuloglu, a prominent representative of the region's tourism industry, remarked that Muğla is a well-established destination for British tourists.

He noted that tourism figures realized in 2020, notwithstanding all the negative factors caused by the pandemic, give them a reason to be hopeful.

Another tourism industry representative of the Muğla region, Suat Esin, said they were particularly pleased with touristic facilities' occupancy rates during July and August.

"If a major hurdle does not emerge in the course of vaccination, I believe that we will have a great tourism season in 2021," he added.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2023 polls will take place at historic milestone: Erdoğan

    2023 polls will take place at historic milestone: Erdoğan

  2. Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed

    Turkish-Greek friendship, only a handshake away!: Op-ed

  3. Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

    Turkey ‘expects concrete steps from EU’

  4. Long-awaited snowfall dusts Istanbul amid weekend curfew

    Long-awaited snowfall dusts Istanbul amid weekend curfew

  5. Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO

    Turkish, Greek teams resume talks at NATO
Recommended
Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Remittance volume of UPT reaches $1 billion last year

Remittance volume of UPT reaches $1 billion last year
External assets at $228.6 bln in November

External assets at $228.6 bln in November
Turkish govt saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister

Turkish gov't saves $9.5 bln in 2020: Minister
Automotive production down 11 pct in 2020

Automotive production down 11 pct in 2020
Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

Turkey invested $3 bln on natural gas supply in 18 years

WORLD Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces break up US-bound migrant caravan

Guatemalan security forces on Jan. 18 broke up a caravan of about 4,000 Honduran migrants trying to reach the United States on a journey of thousands of kilometers through Central America on foot, AFP reporters witnessed.
ECONOMY Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s SAHA Expo draws attention

Turkey’s largest defense fair, organized by the Istanbul Defence and Aerospace Cluster Association, SAHA, has drawn greater attention from both domestic and foreign investors.
SPORTS Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş extends stay atop Süper Lig table

Beşiktaş beat 10-man Galatasaray with a 2-0 win in a Turkish Süper Lig game on Jan. 17’s night to remain atop the league standings after 18 games.