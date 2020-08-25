Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

  • August 25 2020 11:20:33

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector rose 2.6 percentage points on a monthly basis, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,761 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 75.2 percent for durable consumer goods, while non-durable consumer goods posted the lowest rate with 68.94 percent.

In August, among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of wood and of products of wood and cork (except furniture) at 83.8 percent, and the lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of leather products at 58.1 percent.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

    Archaeologists unearth Viking neighborhood in Istanbul

  2. Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

    Worries for coronavirus skyrocket in Turkey as cases rise

  3. Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

    Erdoğan says Greece sowing chaos in Mediterranean

  4. Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

    Coronavirus hotline launched in all Turkish provinces

  5. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton
Recommended
Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals

Turkey’s sectoral confidence indices send mixed signals
Turkish Treasury borrows $818 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $818 mln through auctions
Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head

Turkey’s giant gas find worth $80 billion: IEA Head
Turkey lifts tariffs on Venezuelan seeds, cheese

Turkey lifts tariffs on Venezuelan seeds, cheese
Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year

Turkey expects to host 15 million foreign tourists this year
Turkeys gas imports from Russia and Iran fall sharply

Turkey's gas imports from Russia and Iran fall sharply

WORLD German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident Navalny

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Aug. 24 he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger.
ECONOMY Turkeys manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

Fenerbahçe player tests positive for coronavirus

The Turkish Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on Aug. 24 that one of its players tested positive for coronavirus.