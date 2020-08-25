Turkey's manufacturing capacity up in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s manufacturing industry used 73.3 percent of its capacity in August, the country's Central Bank said on Aug. 25.

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of the sector rose 2.6 percentage points on a monthly basis, the bank survey showed.

The figures are based on the responses given to its business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

Some 1,761 companies responded to the survey this month.

Among the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was 75.2 percent for durable consumer goods, while non-durable consumer goods posted the lowest rate with 68.94 percent.

In August, among more than 20 sectors, the highest CUR was posted by manufacturers of wood and of products of wood and cork (except furniture) at 83.8 percent, and the lowest capacity usage was seen in manufacturers of leather products at 58.1 percent.