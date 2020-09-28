Turkey's largest technology event Teknofest ends

  • September 28 2020 09:34:00

Turkey's largest technology event Teknofest ends

GAZİANTEP-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys largest technology event Teknofest ends

Teknofest, Turkey's largest technology and aerospace event, which was being held in the southern Gaziantep province, ended on Sept. 27.

The four-day event did not accept visitors, and was broadcast live through social media platforms due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The festival included a host of activities such as air shows with warplanes and helicopters, seminars and summits, as well as competitions and fairs.

The annual event's third edition organized competitions in nearly two dozen categories, including biotechnology innovation, agriculture, environment and energy, transportation, education, helicopter design and jet engine design.

Winners were granted awards worth over 3 million Turkish liras (around $390,000).

Top officials such as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and others also attended the event.

Over 100,000 young people and more than 20,000 teams applied for Teknofest competitions from 84 countries.

Last year, over 1.7 million people had attended the event in Istanbul.

This year it was scheduled for April, but got postponed due to the pandemic.

Teknofest shows Turkey's development

Meanwhile, Soylu said that Teknofest shows the country's impressive development in its region.

The festival has been getting better and better since it began in 2018, Suleyman Soylu told the event during an awards ceremony Sunday.

Turkey is at a different point than 10 years ago, he said, and added: "We couldn’t imagine an indigenous car, underwater subway, huge bridges, and major technology events 10 years ago."

"Looking from today, we also can’t imagine 10 years from now," he said, adding that the future will be written by Turkey's youth.

Soylu then handed out awards to champion teams in Teknofest competitions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

    Turkey to support Azerbaijan with all its means against Armenia’s attacks

  2. Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

    Stalker kidnaps 17-year-old girl in disguise of health worker

  3. Predictions on the course of Ankara politics in the coming period

    Predictions on the course of Ankara politics in the coming period

  4. EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director

    EU sanctions on Turkey would be 'irrational', says communications director

  5. Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister

    Turkey making progress in COVID-19 vaccine development, says minister
Recommended
Carmakers dominate Turkey’s top exporters list

Carmakers dominate Turkey’s top exporters list
Some 2,500 facilities get safe tourism certificate

Some 2,500 facilities get safe tourism certificate
Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July

Turkey’s licensed power generation down 0.4 pct in July
OPEC turns 60 at critical moment for virus-hit oil

OPEC turns 60 at 'critical moment' for virus-hit oil

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending

DIY a bright spot for consumer spending
Chinas coal addiction erodes climate goals

China's coal addiction erodes climate goals
WORLD Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

Dozens dead as world leaders urge halt to Azerbaijan-Armenia clashes

At least 24 people have died after deadly clashes between arch-foes Armenia and Azerbaijan, as the latest violence in the decades-long territorial dispute sparked international calls on Sept. 27 to halt the fighting.  

ECONOMY Turkeys largest technology event Teknofest ends

Turkey's largest technology event Teknofest ends

Teknofest, Turkey's largest technology and aerospace event, which was being held in the southern Gaziantep province, ended on Sept. 27.
SPORTS ‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

‘Intercontinental Derby’ ends in goalless draw

There were no goal celebrations in Turkish Süper Lig’s “Intercontinental Derby” between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe on Sept. 27, with the two sides settling for one point each.