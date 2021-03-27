Turkey's historic city awaits Russian tourists

  • March 27 2021 09:36:09

Turkey's historic city awaits Russian tourists

ÇANAKKALE
Turkeys historic city awaits Russian tourists

Tourism professionals in Western Çanakkale province, rich in culture and history as well as offering a "sea, sand and sun trilogy," are preparing for Russian visitors in the summer.

To increase the potential of foreign tourists, especially to overcome problems faced because of the coronavirus, they are focused on promotions to appeal to markets from different countries.

Mehmet Hilmi Satar, Çanakkale representative of the Turkish Hotel Association (TUROB), told Anadolu Agency that hotels are working to attract the potential tourism movement from Russia to foreign countries to the Turkish market and Çanakkale.

"The Russian market is very important for us,” he said. “We hosted the Russian state television channel here and talked about Turkish tourism and Çanakkale. They welcomed us very positively. In interviews, we stated that we want to host our Russian guests here.”

Satar said in addition to the historic importance of Çanakkale, many other interesting opportunities exist in the province such as windsurfing and hiking.  

Russian singer promotes Çanakkale

He said some time back, the province hosted Russian singer and songwriter Vlad Sokolovsky, who visited Assos and the ancient city of Troy and took a picture in front of the Trojan Horse.

"We want to show that it is a place that stands out with its calmness, especially during the pandemic period," according to Satar, who said that Sokolovsky shared photos from his Çanakkale trip on social media accounts with more than 1 million followers.

Referring to the proximity of Çanakkale to Istanbul, Satar said that officials tried to explain that especially with the completion of the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge, convenient road transportation to the city will be provided and the city is located where it can be visited even on a day-trip.

He said that the province also highlights the Kaz Mountains, which have the most oxygen in the world after the Alps, and it is located within the provincial borders of Çanakkale.

"I hope the sector will recover quickly, especially after the vaccine privilege given to our industry. I predict that there will be a significant movement starting from the summer months both in the domestic market and in the Balkans," he added.

Russian tourists,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

    Prosecutor shot in head during birthday party

  2. Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

    Turkey offers help to resolve Suez Canal blockage

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,771 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,149,094

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 30,771 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,149,094

  4. Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

    Turkey to receive 100 mln doses of virus vaccine by end of May, says minister

  5. No legal problem in withdrawal from Istanbul Convention: Erdoğan

    No legal problem in withdrawal from Istanbul Convention: Erdoğan
Recommended
Southeastern Turkish city wants to become tourist hub

Southeastern Turkish city wants to become tourist hub
Fountain in ancient Beçin flowing once again

Fountain in ancient Beçin flowing once again
Bulldozers, looting threaten Libya’s ancient treasures

Bulldozers, looting threaten Libya’s ancient treasures
Rarely seen Van Gogh sells for over 13 mln euros

Rarely seen Van Gogh sells for over 13 mln euros
Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter dead at 80

Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter dead at 80
Patara Lighthouse to be revived with original stones

Patara Lighthouse to be revived with original stones
WORLD 180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

180 countries commit at UN to equitable vaccine access

Some 180 of the 193 U.N. members have committed to ensuring equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines, the United Nations said on March 26. 
ECONOMY Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkeys 2nd unicorn

Delivery start-up Getir becomes Turkey's 2nd unicorn

Turkish start-up Getir offering ultrafast deliveries has become the country's second unicorn fetching a valuation of $2.6 billion, its founder said on March 26.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko topple Olympiacos 76-71 in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball club Fenerbahçe Beko beat Greek opponents Olympiacos 76-71 in a March 26 matchup of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Round 31. 