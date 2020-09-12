Turkey’s heaviest watermelons correspond to weight of their producers

DİYARBAKIR
A 56-kilogram watermelon has won the first prize in the heaviest watermelon competition held in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır.

Organized for the 10th time this year, the Diyarbakır Watermelon and Culture Festival, which aims to promote the watermelon farmers, the popularity of the fruit itself and the city as a whole, was held with a limited number of participants adhering to the coronavirus measures.

Producer Adil Aydın won the first place with 56.2 kilograms of watermelon in the heaviest watermelon contest.

Another producer Bilmez Atlı came second with a watermelon weighing 51.5 kilograms, while Hamit Atlı came third with 50 kilograms of watermelon.

The winner claimed that he owned the heaviest watermelon ever produced in the last 70 years, while the runner-up of the competition, Atlı, said that she had the same weight as her watermelon.

Diyarbakır watermelon, which was once brought from the field to the city center on camels that needed a sword to cut it serving at least 40 people, is famous for its size and weight as well as its taste.

However, the heaviest watermelon ever grown weighed 159 kg and was grown by an American farmer in Tennessee, U.S. that qualified for the Guinness book of records.

