Turkey's Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

  • April 13 2021 16:33:00

Turkey's Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
Turkeys Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank on April 12 urged a U.S. appeals court to dismiss a case over alleged violations of sanctions on Iran.

Arguing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Halkbank lawyer Simon Latcovich said US prosecutors have no jurisdiction over the bank, as it is immune under the U.S.' Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act.

The 1976 law defines limits on whether a foreign sovereign nation or its agencies may be sued in American courts.

With U.S. prosecutor Sidhardha Kamaraju saying the act only applies to civil cases, the U.S. government has accused Halkbank of paying Iran in gold and cash, including forging commerce documents, in return for purchased Iranian oil.

The prosecutors also claim Halkbank helped Iran transfer $20 billion of oil revenue, of which $1 billion was laundered using the U.S. financial system.

Halkbank, whose majority stakeholder is the Turkish government, is charged with bank fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy in evading Washington's sanctions on Iran. It has pleaded not guilty to all charges.


Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

    Russia suspends flights with Turkey until June 1

  2. Ramadan begins under virus measures

    Ramadan begins under virus measures

  3. Canada blocks arms exports to Turkey

    Canada blocks arms exports to Turkey

  4. Some 85% of new virus cases due to UK variant: Health minister

    Some 85% of new virus cases due to UK variant: Health minister

  5. 14 retired admirals released on probation

    14 retired admirals released on probation
Recommended
Industrial production up for 10th month in row

Industrial production up for 10th month in row
Total economic turnover up in February

Total economic turnover up in February
Turkish engineers trained in Russia take jobs at country’s first nuclear plant

Turkish engineers trained in Russia take jobs at country’s first nuclear plant
‘Bodrum’s transformation to get support from Russians’

‘Bodrum’s transformation to get support from Russians’
Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb

Auto production tops 212,000 in Jan-Feb
Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in February

Unemployment rate at 13.4 pct in February

WORLD NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO warns Russia over troop buildup close to Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Moscow on April 13 not to push its troop buildup along the frontier with Ukraine, and expressed the alliance’s “unwavering” support for Russia’s neighbor.
ECONOMY Turkeys Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank seeks Iran sanctions case dismissal

Turkey's Halkbank on April 12 urged a U.S. appeals court to dismiss a case over alleged violations of sanctions on Iran.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Fenerbahçe triumph in tough victory over Gaziantep FK

Istanbul’s Fenerbahçe claimed a 3-1 tough home victory over Gaziantep FK on April 12 in Turkish Süper Lig football action.