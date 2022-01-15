Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

  • January 15 2022 07:00:00

Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s fight against food waste continues

As efforts aiming to curb food waste in each stage of food processing, from farms and fields to the table, continue unceasingly, Turkey’s Agriculture Ministry has published a guideline on the fight against food waste at food outlets.

The guide states that an aisle discount may be applied to fruits and vegetables that arouse drawbacks about purchasing by the customers.

Noting that accelerating food sales in markets were the first preferred strategy, the guideline said: “Aisle discounts applied to packaged foods with a short expiration date and fruit and vegetable products that cause drawbacks about purchasing by the customer also ensure that the food meets the consumer without wastage.”

“Ensure that the products that are still consumable, whose expiry date is approaching, are offered for sale at discounted prices. To increase the sales of products with short shelf lives, apply dynamic pricing strategies to these products as well,” the guideline added.

The paper also suggests that products that cannot be sold with a discount be given free of charge to those in need.

“Grocery stores have extra-volume cabinets and areas for products they donate free of charge. Those in need can procure food from here, or food donations may be made through associations and foundations, so it prevents food waste,” it noted.

Stressing that the annual food waste per capita in Turkey was 93 kilograms, the guide underlined that 15,000 liters of water are consumed for the production of 1 kilogram of red meat, and 214 liters of water for the production of 1 kilogram of tomatoes.

Emphasizing that foods that are not suitable for consumption in terms of human health can be used as animal feed in farms or shelters, it also noted that no food whose expiration date has passed or whose cold chain has been broken cannot be included in the production of animal feed.

The guide pointed out that these products can be used as biodiesel fuel.

Turkey wastes nearly 2 million tons of food every year, according to data from the country’s Scientific and Technological Research Council (TÜBITAK), despite the government’s “Save Your Food” campaign to curb food waste in 2020.

The amount of wasted fruits and vegetables is worth $1.9 billion.

According to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), one-third of all food produced globally is either lost or wasted, amounting to about 1.3 billion tons per year.

tübitak,

WORLD Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm

Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm
MOST POPULAR

  1. PCR test requirement for flights continues

    PCR test requirement for flights continues

  2. Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

    Turkey manufacturing hub for three continents, president says

  3. Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

    Discovery of Turkish scientist to play key role in treatment of diabetes

  4. Demand for homes lure firms to roll out new projects

    Demand for homes lure firms to roll out new projects

  5. ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic

    ‘Mega relocation’ of Turkish Airlines to be aired on National Geographic
Recommended
Authorities ramp up efforts to improve child care services

Authorities ramp up efforts to improve child care services
Nation’s Library welcomed over 670,000 visitors in 2021

Nation’s Library welcomed over 670,000 visitors in 2021
Birth coaching draws wide criticism from obstetricians

Birth coaching draws wide criticism from obstetricians
Parliament commission to examine summary of proceedings against HDP MP

Parliament commission to examine summary of proceedings against HDP MP
Key figure of Turkish Jews laid to rest

Key figure of Turkish Jews laid to rest
Some 60 FETÖ suspects arrested in İzmir

Some 60 FETÖ suspects arrested in İzmir
Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 44 terrorists in ‘punitive operations’

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ 44 terrorists in ‘punitive operations’
WORLD Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm

Snow, ice blast through south US with powerful winter storm

A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on on Jan. 16, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
ECONOMY Private sector external debt declines

Private sector external debt declines

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $167.8 billion as of November 2021, decreasing by $5.2 billion compared to the end-2020, the Central Bank has said.
SPORTS New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

New coaches of Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray set for first tests

Two major Istanbul clubs, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, hope to put their Turkish Super Lig campaign back on track under new coaches.