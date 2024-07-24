Türkiye enhances forest fire fighting capabilities

ANKARA

Türkiye has strengthened its fleet to combat forest fires, making it one of the few countries with advanced firefighting capabilities, according to Agriculture and Forestry Deputy Minister Abdulkadir Polat.

Polat highlighted the extraordinary increase in forest fires caused by climate change and praised Türkiye's advancements in firefighting equipment, both aerial and ground, which have reduced forest loss.

Polat emphasized Türkiye's significant advances in aerial power, pointing out that it is one of only two countries that employ unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology for forest fire detection.

"Our UAVs can scan areas quickly, detect fires early, and report to the fire management center, enabling immediate response," he told Anadolu.

Despite recording an average of 50-60 fires per day during the summer, only a few become significant, demonstrating Türkiye's progress, said Polat, who praised the "invisible fire heroes" for preventing and extinguishing fires before they spread.

After fires, Polat said, laws prioritize reforestation efforts, ensuring no activity other than afforestation in burned areas. He noted that some trees naturally reseed in burned areas, and if not, human intervention ensures regrowth.

With a two-fold increase in fires compared to last year due to climate change, Polat emphasized the importance of the international fire training center in the southern city of Antalya. He noted the center trains local and international fire officials, enhancing their skills.

All personnel who intervene in the fire increase their knowledge and skills by conducting drills accompanied by a simulation, according to Polat.

Polat urged citizens to avoid activities that could spark fires, noting that Türkiye is at a more advanced stage in the fight against forest fires compared to other countries.

He stressed that climate change affects all countries.

"Forests are our common asset," he said. "Natural phenomena caused by climate change affect all countries; it has no nationality."