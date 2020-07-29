Turkey’s exports rise by 15.7% year-on-year in June

  July 29 2020

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's exports rose by 15.7% year-on-year in June to reach $13.5 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on July 29.

The country's imports also increased by 8.3% to stand at $16.3 billion in the month, versus the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The foreign trade deficit was $2.8 billion in June, down 17% compared to June 2019, it said.

In the month, exports coverage of imports was 82.6% while it was 77.2% in June 2019, TÜİK added.

Turkey's exports totaled $167.92 billion and imports were $171.53 billion in 2019.

