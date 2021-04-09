Turkey's electricity trade volume up 53.3 pct in March

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

The trade volume of Turkey's day-ahead spot electricity market increased by 53.3 percent in March compared to the same month of 2020, according to data provided by Turkey's Energy Exchange Istanbul (EXIST).

The trade volume in the day-ahead spot electricity market, which began operations in 2015, registered at about 5.38 billion Turkish liras as of March this year, compared to around 3.51 billion liras in March 2020.

EXIST reported transactions in the day-ahead market in March of around 17.2 million megawatt-hours.

The highest daily trade volume was recorded on March 19 with 215.7 million liras, while the lowest occurred on March 28 with 134.2 million liras.

The average electricity rate for one megawatt-hour in the day-ahead spot market in March was 311.41 liras.

Turkey's energy exchange company, responsible for operating energy trade, including power and gas commodities, provides counter-party guarantees in its transactions.