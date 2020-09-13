Turkey's daily power consumption down 4.2 pct on Sept 12

  September 13 2020

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkeys daily power consumption down 4.2 pct on Sept 12

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 4.2 percent on Sept. 12compared to the previous day to reach 878,229 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on Sept. 13.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 17.00 local time with 40,518 megawatt-hours, data from TEİAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 31,300 megawatt-hours at 07.00 local time.

Electricity production reached 880,150 megawatt-hours on Sept. 12 marking a 4.4 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

While electricity production from natural gas constituted 29.46 percent of total electricity consumption in Turkey on Sept. 12, imported coal plants held a 21.81 percent share while hydropower plants comprised 19.61 percent.

On Sept. 12, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 3,715 megawatt-hours while imports reached 1794 megawatt-hours.

