Turkey's daily power consumption down 4.2 pct on Sept 12

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's daily electricity consumption decreased by 4.2 percent on Sept. 12compared to the previous day to reach 878,229 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEİAŞ) on Sept. 13.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 17.00 local time with 40,518 megawatt-hours, data from TEİAŞ showed. The country's electricity usage dropped to its lowest level of 31,300 megawatt-hours at 07.00 local time.

Electricity production reached 880,150 megawatt-hours on Sept. 12 marking a 4.4 percent decrease compared to the previous day.

While electricity production from natural gas constituted 29.46 percent of total electricity consumption in Turkey on Sept. 12, imported coal plants held a 21.81 percent share while hydropower plants comprised 19.61 percent.

On Sept. 12, Turkey's electricity exports amounted to 3,715 megawatt-hours while imports reached 1794 megawatt-hours.